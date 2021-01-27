COVID-19: Mawi DNA’s Sample Collection Technology Enables BioTech Africa Launch of Affordable Mass Testing Platform

January 27, 2021 8

Mawi DNA Technologies’ iSWAB-Microbiome-EL sample collection technology enables BioTech Africa to implement and launch a new ultra-high throughput COVID-19 testing program. This breakthrough, in conjunction with the ProbeSure™ COVID-19 One Step RT-PCR Kit from 3CR Bioscience, is designed to scale up to a capacity of 200,000 tests per day.

“We are extremely proud and humbled to be part of South Africa’s fight against COVID-19 through BioTech Africa’s mass testing efforts,” said Dr. Bassam El-Fahmawi, President and CTO, Mawi DNA Technologies.

In addition, Dr. Jenny Leslie, COO of BioTech Africa, worked closely with Scilutions Labware and Hook Diagnostics to identify the best products and supplier partners who could provide reagents to streamline the testing workflow, but also scale to the projected numbers with minimal supply chain disruption.

“For the sample collection step, Mawi DNA Technologies’ iSWAB-Microbiome-EL (‘Extractionless’) product was chosen for its multiple benefits. This includes enabling direct PCR by removing the RNA extraction step along with extended room temperature stabilization of viral RNA. iSWAB technology also enables simple and efficient non-invasive self-collection, a key component of BioTech Africa’s testing strategy to encourage widespread compliance,” said Dr. Leslie.

She added, “When used in tandem with the 3CR Bioscience ProbeSure™ kit, we can provide high throughput testing and faster sample-to-result turnaround time, while significantly reducing reagents, plastics and testing workflow footprint.”

READ ALSO: Organised Private Sector Seeks More Insights On AfCFTA

“iSWAB room temperature sample collection and stabilization technology has been well validated in the field with millions of samples tested thus far,” said Dr. Bassam El-Fahmawi. He added that Mawi DNA was pleased to work with Scilutions Labware and Hook Diagnostics to deploy its products on a global scale to help alleviate the socioeconomic impact that COVID-19 brought on the world.

Hook Diagnostics CEO Simon Kratzat added, “Our mission at Hook Diagnostics is to enable affordable population scale testing. We are honored to make this a reality for BioTech Africa together with Mawi DNA, 3CR and Scilutions.”