COVID-19: Louis Vuitton to Unveil Pricey Photochromic Face Shield

Louis Vuitton is set to roll out face shields with the LV monogram and gold studs in an attempt to make the personal protective equipment (PPE) a fashion statement.

According to Vanity Fair, the item, which is supposed to debut on October 30, as part of the French luxury company’s 2021 cruise collection, is made of plastic and a sliver of leather with prints.

Laced with their signature ‘LV’ trim along the edges of the plastic and headband, it is understood the face shield can also be flipped up and worn like a visor, offering both “stylishness and protection.”

It also has the ability to shift from clear to dark in the sunlight like a transition lens and will sell for $961 (₦366,000).

LV’s COVID-19 product comes as other brands including Fendi, Palm Angels, Marine Serre, and Cristian Siriano have made branded masks. None has, however, ventured into making full face shields.

“This is a ridiculously high-priced logo-covered item for rich people. But it’s also not exactly a trinket,” Forbes quoted a fashion critic as saying while commenting on the forthcoming shield.

“If even some rich people are a little bit more inclined to wear personal protective gear because they have purchased this face shield, that’s good for all of us.”

Source: The Cable