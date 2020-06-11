COVID-19 Lockdown Measures May Cause Loss of 13 million Nigerians Jobs, UN Warns

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) says the COVID-19 lockdown measures may lead to 13 million job losses in Nigeria if the restrictions continue.

The federal and state governments had closed borders, while government offices and private institutions were shut in order to check the spread of the disease in the country. But there has been a gradual easing of the restrictions.

In a statement, Elisabeth Byrs, WFP spokesperson, said the job losses will further increase widespread hunger among millions of vulnerable citizens who are already suffering the harsh economic impact of the pandemic in Nigeria.

She said more than $182 million is needed to provide crucial assistance in the next six months to people whose livelihoods and incomes have been affected by COVID-19.

According to WFP, it is making efforts to feed three million needy people in Kano, Abuja and Lagos who are mostly affected by the negative socio-economic impact of COVID-19.

The agency added that internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states will also benefit from the programme.

“We are concerned by conflict-affected communities in North-East Nigeria who already face extreme hunger and who are especially vulnerable. They are on life-support and need assistance to survive,” Byrs said.

“We are actually scaling up our operations in the North-East to serve more people in response to the new challenges of more food insecurity posed by COVID-19.”

Source: The Cable