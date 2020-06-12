COVID-19 Lockdown: Lagos State Government Clarifies Position on Reopening of Event Centres

As part of the ongoing efforts and measures to be taken towards the full reopening of the state’s economy following the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Lagos State Government has clarified its position on the reopening of event centres in the state.

The Lagos State Government has insisted that owners of such facilities across the state must register their facilities pending issuance of further directives by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in respect of their operations.

This was clarified by the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, on Thursday, following reports in the media that owners of event centres could now open for operations. She maintained that all event centres and cinemas are to remain shut for now.

Akinbile-Yusuf going further, projected that a maximum capacity of one-fifth the capacity of such event centres, subject to a maximum limit of 500 persons regardless of the size of the event centre, would be allowed when such businesses are finally allowed to reopen.

She informed that the status quo of only take-away for restaurant and eateries remains while stressing that their operations must not contradict stipulated operational guidelines issued during the statewide lockdown period.

She also explained that the state government was yet to make any definite pronouncement on the date for the reopening of the centres, adding that it was the governor that would make such disclosure. This is provided that the event centres have met all laid down procedures ahead of their reopening, including following the register-to-open initiative of the state government.

The commissioner noted that this initiative is part of the measure meant to certify the safety preparedness of various business outfits including event centres before they are allowed to reopen for business.

