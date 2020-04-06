COVID-19: Lebanese Community Donates Over ₦100 million Palliatives to Kano State

The Lebanese community in Kano has donated food items and other essential commodities to the Kano state government worth over One Hundred Million Naira (N100m) as its contribution to the state palliative programme to the poor as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Consular General of Lebanese Community in Kano Mr Khaleel Musulmaniya, while presenting the items to the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the commodities include 30 Tonnes of rice and 2,000 packets of spaghetti.

Other items are 1,000 bags of Dawavita of 1kg, 500 packets of Juice drinks, 1,548 Hand Sanitizers, 1,500 Protective Garments, 20 boots, 500 cartons of WAW detergent, among many other items.

“We are giving this in order to give our helping hands in alleviating some of the sufferings of those needy individuals in the state, during this situation.” He said

The Consular General declared that while countries are evacuating their citizens from Nigeria because of COVID-19 disease, the Lebanese communities are not going anywhere.

Governor Ganduje commended them for the donation and said the Lebanese community in Kano has been in the state for over 100 years, assuring that the items will be monitored to get down to the poorest of the poor.

“The quantity is the largest of varied items donated so far to the state by a group, and it will be properly utilized including the medicals,” the Governor assured.

After receiving the items, governor Ganduje handed them over to the Chairman of Fund Raising Committee, Prof Muhammad Yahuza Bello.

The governor was taken round the warehouses where all items donated to the committee were stocked.

Prof. Bello thanked the Lebanese Community, noting that they are always ready and willing to act in anything that has to do with the development of the state.

“Our Committee has also recently got another contribution from Poultry Farmers Association that donated 2,000 cartoons of eggs. Which we have already given out to Children’s Home,” he stated.

He narrated the touching story of a 10-year-old girl who was saving for Sallah festivity but had to contribute the savings to the Fund Raising Committee to assist the needy in the state; “…she came forth and gave her donation of Five Thousand Five Hundred Naira (N5,500), All her savings.”

“We are assuring His Excellency and the people of Kano state that whatever is collected from corporate bodies and individuals will be used judiciously,” Professor Bello said.

