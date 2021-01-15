COVID-19: LASUCOM Shuts Down, Asks Students To Self Isolate At Home

January 15, 2021 30

Following the COVID-19 infection of some of its students and officials, the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) has shut down its campus.

The student union leadership released a statement, in which it noted that the college’s provost made it mandatory that all the students leave the hostels and self-isolate at their respective homes for a period of two weeks beginning from Friday.

The statement also noted that courses and examinations have been suspended, adding that communique containing modalities for school reopening will be circulated after the self-isolation period elapses.

READ ALSO: Yakubu’s Trial: Court Picks Date To Rule on EFCC’s Appeal To Inspect $9,772,800

“Owing to the present reality of the Covid19 we are faced with and after an evidence-based investigation that some students and College staff have been confirmed positive of the coronavirus.

“The Provost has mandated that EVERY student should evacuate the hostel and iisolate themselves at home for the next 2weeks effective from Friday 15th January. This was a decision made at an emergency academic board meeting,” the statement read.

“The Provost advised that any student with likely/ classical symptoms of the virus should fill a form which shall be sent across board in the shortest time possible and the concerned individuals shall be called upon for testing tomorrow whilst they await the results of their test at home.

“The Provost also reiterated that the college isolation bay shall be set up within this 2 weeks of isolation and complete evacuation of students from the college arena.

“We strongly encourage everyone to STRICTLY adhere to the Covid19 guidelines as stated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in a bid to help mitigate the spread and impact of the deadly virus within and beyond the college arena.”

Lagos, which is the epicentre of COVID-19 infections in Nigeria, has confirmed 37, 852 cases and recorded 260 deaths.

More than 29,000 patients in the state have also recovered from the disease.