COVID-19: LASG, Jumia Nigeria Partner on #MyHandsAreSafe Campaign

The Lagos State Government has launched a handwashing challenge titled “MyHandsAreSafe,” in partnership with Jumia Nigeria.

The challenge which debuts on Monday, 30 March 2020 is aimed at encouraging regular washing of hands which is a very potent tool in the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on the Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, Mrs Solape Hammond made the announcement today.

According to her, the handwashing challenge will not only teach Nigerians in general and Lagos State residents, in particular, the right way to wash their hands as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and encouraged by the State Government and health authorities, but will also encourage them to imbibe the habit so as to stay safe of CoronaVirus.

In her own statement, the Special Adviser further said “In this instance, Prevention is not only better than cure – it’s all we have at the moment”. The #MyHandsAreSafe challenge is a deliberate effort to use an online viral challenge towards minimising the spread of the disease,” she said.

“Nevermore have SDG3 (Health and Well-being) and SDG6 (Clean water and sanitation) been so important”. Juliet Anammah, the Chairwoman of Jumia Nigeria, said “Jumia is very happy to leverage our online ecosystem to collaborate with Lagos State in this challenge and we enjoin all Lagosians to participate.

Washing our hands is at least one thing we can all do to support our Government and our healthcare workers who are at the frontline.”