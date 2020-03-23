COVID-19: Lagos State Govt. Declares 2 Weeks Break for Civil Servants

The Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced a two weeks break for civil servants in the state.

The governor who was speaking during a live press conference in the state said civil servant from level one to 12 must remain at home for the next two weeks.

“They constitute about 70percent of our entire public workforce”.

“We will review this as time goes on. Members of the public are advised to reframe from visiting any of our public offices and do their transactions on the telephone or our online channels,” he said.

He further explained that this directive does not affect these providing essential services.

“This stay at home does not affect all our first respondent meaning our medical personnel must be at their duty post, fire service, members of the Lagos state emergency authorities, LAWMA and other essential services are not affected by this directive”.

“We know the enormity of the task at hand and we are ready for it. We are working with the market leaders and transport unions to ensure social distancing.

Self-isolate for at least 14days if you are just returning to Nigeria.

We must always rise to our challenges. We will win with the cooperation of Lagos residents”.

He also assured Lagosians that more isolation centers have been created in the state.

Source: VON