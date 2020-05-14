COVID-19: Lagos State Government Issues Additional Occupational Health, Safety Guidelines

The Lagos State Government has issued additional Occupational Health and Safety Sectorial Guidelines on easing of the lockdown for businesses in the State.

The State also reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of lives of its citizens amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola said that the guidelines cover several sectors such as manufacturing, construction, retail outlets and shopping malls.

Others according to him include; eateries and restaurants, food packaging businesses, financial institutions as well as the informal sector such as artisans.

Mojola who reiterated the agency’s determination to ensure the safety of all residents mentioned that Lagos State Safety Commission was established to develop and formulate policies and strategies that will build a sustainable safety culture within the State and urged Lagosians to adhere to these safety guidelines.

Lagos Commissioner for Special Duties, Engineer Tayo Bamgose-Martins also emphasised the need for business operators to adhere strictly to safety guidelines adding that apart from frequent washing of hands with soap and an alcohol-based sanitizer, meetings should begin with a safety moment and ensure the mandatory use of face mask.

Bamgose-Martins urged residents to cooperate with the Government in adhering to safety guidelines to combat the pandemic.

