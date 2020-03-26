COVID-19: Lagos State Government Advises Banks to Prioritize Online Service

The Lagos State Government has urged banks to prioritize online service following the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State made the call on Tuesday in a press conference where he also ordered the closure of markets except for those selling essential items.

The governor explained that it is only when people are alive that they can talk about economic activities, urging the private sector to let their staff work from home, also.

“It is only when you are alive that you can talk about economics and finance,” the Lagos State governor added.

According to him, banks and other financial service providers should put more effort into working online, urging them to let essential members of staff work from the office.

He said: “Banks and other financial institutions are encouraged to prioritize online channels for their services to the public with only essential key staff being in the office during this time. Only key staff should be present.”

Source: Channels