COVID-19: “Lagos State At Risk Of Fourth Wave” – Sanwo-Olu

October 28, 2021

The Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the state is at risk of experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor revealed this on Wednesday while flagging off a COVID-19 mass vaccination programme in the state.

Mass Vaccination

The COVID-19 mass vaccination programme aims to vaccinate four million residents before the end of this year, 2021.

Sanwo-Olu flagged off the campaign, tagged ‘Count Me In! 4 Million Vaccinated Against COVID-19’, on Wednesday at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Lagos COVID vaccination campaign, which is in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), will cover residents who are 18 years and above.

The ED/CEO NPHCDA, Dr. Shuaib commended the Governor for his support in ensuring Lagosians are

protected. “The Presidential Steering Committee, The Federal Ministry of Health, and The National Primary Health Care Development Agency are proud to collaborate with Lagos State in the launch of the Mass Vaccination Campaign, in order to fast track vaccine uptake and move rapidly towards herd immunity and recovery from COVID-19.

He further said, “the jabs are here, now we need the arms”.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while speaking at the event said the mass vaccination campaign is important to prevent the “catastrophic” events witnessed in the previous waves, considering that the state’s borders would be opened to all during the festive season.

Accessibility

He disclosed that to expand the access to COVID vaccines, mobile vans would be deployed to reach individuals in underserved communities.

Fourth wave

“There is potential for the fourth wave of COVID-19, as our borders would be opened to all people coming into Lagos in December,” he said.

“To prevent the catastrophic events we witnessed in the previous waves, the state has developed a robust vaccination drive, leveraging on both the strengths we have in the public and private sectors of our healthcare system.

“In the development of our strategy and counter-measures, we prioritise the protection of human lives and keeping our economy open for business.

“To mitigate against this potential damage that will further spread existing variants of COVID-19 in the state, and accelerate efforts towards herd immunity, the need for a different strategy became a front-burner issue.

Vaccination

“This is what has culminated in the campaign tagged ‘Count Me In! 4 million Lagosians Vaccinated Against COVID-19’ to target the full vaccination of 4 million Lagos residents before the end of December 2021.

“Once achieved, this will bring the state closer to reaching our promise to vaccinate 30 percent of our population within one year.”

Vaccination at private facilities to cost ₦6,000

Governor Sanwo-Olu said individuals who want to get vaccinated in approved private facilities will pay an administrative charge of ₦6,000.

Personal responsibility

He added that the state will not force anybody to get the vaccine, but that his administration wants everyone to take the vaccination as personal responsibility.

“We have set up COVID-19 vaccination in all our 205 public primary health centres, 14 of the state’s second and tertiary hospitals,” he added.

“And we are hoping that this partnership can be implemented in over 400 private health centres across seven underserved local government areas in the state.

“Let me re-emphasise that we are not compelling anyone to get vaccinated. But we want everyone to take it as personal responsibility, which is highly important.

“What we seek to achieve by this campaign is to ensure there is access to the vaccines and availability. Then, give people an opportunity to get vaccinated at centres close to them. This will give nobody a reason not to get the vaccines.”