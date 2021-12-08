COVID-19: Lagos Is Experiencing Fourth Wave – Sanwo-Olu

December 8, 2021 139

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed the state is currently experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID pandemic.

The Lagos State Governor in a statement on Tuesday, blamed the fourth wave on the refusal of residents to adhere to the safety protocol, adding that as of December 5, Lagos had recorded a total of 78,564 confirmed cases.

“Most of the continents of the world – including Africa – are now experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, Lagos State is not left out as we are also experiencing the beginnings of a fourth wave with the current positivity rate of 6%. This is against the positivity rates of 0.1% as at the middle of November 2021,” the statement reads.

“Based on our analysis, the fourth wave was brought by the non-adherence to the laid-down protocols to mitigate this pandemic.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos state is working on measures to curb the ongoing fourth wave such as increasing the percentage of vaccinated residents from 1.6% to 30% within one year.

“I have specifically mandated the Lagos State Ministry of Health to administer 8 million doses to 4 million residents by the 25th of December, 2021, under the Count Me In campaign,” he said.

“We are launching 30 private priority sites for those who want to be vaccinated within a private health facility.”