COVID-19: Lagos Govt. Issues Fresh Guidelines For Events, Gatherings

December 8, 20210140
The Lagos State Government has issued new guidelines for social events and gatherings in the state during the festive season.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu listed the guidelines in a statement on Tuesday, after noting that the state is experiencing a fourth wave of the COVID pandemic.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said during the festive period, vaccination cards or negative COVID test results must be presented at the entrance of event venues.

He also said all attendees must be tested at the event venue or 24 hours before, regardless of their vaccination status.

“All Social Events must be duly registered to obtain Event Safety Clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission website: www.lasgsafetyreg.com prior to holding; and the guidelines set out below must be strictly adhered to,” the statement reads.

“Where possible, events should be held outdoors. The occupancy limit at any event must not exceed 60% of maximum design capacity of the event centre.

“Every attendee of a social gathering MUST present their Vaccination Cards or digital bar code page showing at least first dose but preferably double dose full vaccination. In unvaccinated people, a negative PCR within 72 hours will be an exemption.

“Everybody, irrespective of vaccination status, MUST be subject to Rapid Diagnostic test (Antigen) to be conducted AT THE EVENT VENUE OR within 24hrs prior to the event at designated laboratories. (Request for rapid tests at the venue requires an application through the Safety Commission).

“Under 18 years of age are unvaccinated and the above applies. Guests and service providers with high temperatures (above 37.5) are to be politely turned back and referred to paramedics or the emergency response team on the ground.

“All guests and service providers at the event must wear a nose mask or face shield before entry. All guests and service providers must endeavour to wash their hands before entering the venue or use hand sanitisers after which temperature checks should be carried out. Hand sanitisers to be positioned at the entry point and different spots within the venue.”

‘Do Not Use Convalescent Plasma To Treat COVID-19’ – WHO

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

