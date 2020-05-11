COVID-19: Kwara State Begins Enforcement of Face mask Usage

The Kwara state government says the use of face mask is now mandatory for all its citizens.

The State Commissioner for Communications, Alhaji Muritala Olarewaju while addressing Journalists in Ilorin, said this is part if drastic measures to curtail the transmission of the Coronavirus in the state.

He stressed that the new directive emerged, considering reported violations of guidelines such as the use of face masks, hand sanitizers and observance of physical distancing as parts of preventive approach by the state government, prior to easing the COVID-190lockdown.

The Commissioner, who expressed the government’s displeasure over non-compliance by some residents, maintained that nothing would be left for granted at enforcing all laws relating to COVID-19 guidelines.

Alhaji Olarewaju noted that the use of face masks for preventing the spread of the pandemic was being treated with levity, especially in markets.

The Commissioner cautioned that the state might be in danger with this defiance by some residents but assured that the state government would be drastic in monitoring level of compliance.

Alhaji Olarewaju, therefore, appealed to residents to rally round the state government in its drive to contain the spread of the virus and to report anyone with symptoms of the virus to the appropriate quarters.

The State Technical Committee on COVID-19 had issued the guidelines to allow human and vehicular movements as well as to mitigate the effects of the lockdown on the economy.

