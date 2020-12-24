COVID-19: Kwara Govt. Imposes Partial Lockdown

December 24, 2020 3

Kwara State Government on Wednesday imposed a partial lockdown in the state from 12 midnight to 4.30 a.m. with effect from Thursday, December 24, 2020, till further notice.

The State Commissioner for Health, Raji Rasak announced this on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, and revealing new guidelines on COVID-19 in the state.

“There shall be partial state-wide lockdown between 12:00 a.m and 4:30 a.m. until further notice,” Rasak, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 said.

Also, according to the new guidelines, “Concerts/carnivals/Clubbing are not allowed until further notice while worship centres are not to allow congregations exceeding 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue,” in the state.

This is to allow for physical distancing.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Failure To Wear Mask Can Cost Offenders One year Prison Sentence, says Sanwo-Olu

COVID-19 Restrictions

Other measures and restrictions announced by the Commissioner include appropriate and mandatory use of face mask.

“Other gatherings (formal and informal) exceeding 50 people are disallowed

“Again, the proper use of face mask in public space is mandatory. Therefore, the protocol of ‘No face mask, no entry’ must apply at all public places.

“Civil servants are to work from their homes. The only exemptions are essential workers, especially in the health sector. Virtual meetings are encouraged

“Transporters are to enforce all COVID-19 protocols, including proper use of face mask by drivers and passengers. Appropriate sanctions will apply to defaulters,” the governor added.

Other measures and restrictions announced by the Commissioner include “Appropriate use of face mask in public places is mandatory

The Health Commissioner added that Security agencies will deploy all lawful means to enforce these protocol and defaulters are deemed to constitute dangers to public health. Provisions of the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 shall apply to all offenders.

These new guidelines are subject to reviews as situations dictate; Rasak said there will be further communications on school resumption.