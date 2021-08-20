COVID-19: Katsina State Receives 92,370 Doses Of Moderna Vaccine

August 20, 2021 137

Dr Shamsuddeen Yahaya, the Executive Secretary for Katsina State’s Primary Health Care Development Agency, revealed that Katsina State Government has received 92,370 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Yahaya in a statement said that the vaccines would be to the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the vaccine was received by the state Commissioner For Health, Yakubu Nuhu and other government officials.

”The Moderna vaccine will be used for the second phase of the COVID-19) vaccination which will be administered to people 18 years and above.

”The first phase of the vaccination, which was the Astrazeneca vaccine, was administered to only health workers, frontline health workers and also strategic leaders.

“We have begun training of health workers who will conduct the exercise which hopefully will start next week,” Yahaya said.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Federal Government received 4,000,080 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the United States through the COVAX facility.