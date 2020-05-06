COVID-19: Katsina State Government Issues Total Lockdown of Malumfashi LGA

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has ordered the total lockdown of Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa made the announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the lockdown takes effect from 7:ooam on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

He explained that the lockdown was a result of some residents of the area who have tested positive for the disease.

“The lockdown was ordered in line with the decision by the state government and other stakeholders to shutdown any local government where positive cases were confirmed in the state”.

Inuwa warned residents of Malumfashi Local Government Area to abide by the restriction of movement as security agents have been asked to deal with violators.

“Governor Aminu Masari had directed the COVID-19 committee to identify pharmaceutical, grains, and essential commodities stores that would be allowed to offer skeletal services to the needy.”

He added that the decision was in the best interest of Malumfashi residents and Nigeria at large to curb the spread of the pandemic

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Bello Masari has further ordered the shutting down of the Babban Mutum weekly market in Baure Local Government with effect from this week.

The statement advised people to adhere to the guidelines from health and security experts to guard against the continuous spread of the pandemic.

He also appealed to Katsina residents to use the Ramadan period to pray for end the pandemic not only in the state but globally.

Source: Channels TV