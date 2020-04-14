COVID-19: Kano State Records Two New Cases

COVID-19: Kano State Records Two New Cases

By
- April 14, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
11
0
Kano State

The Kano State Government has recorded two more cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This brings the total number of positive cases identified so far in the state to three.

A government spokesman, Salihu Tanko, confirmed this to Channels Television on Monday.

According to Tanko, the new cases had been in contact with the index case in the state.

 

The State Ministry of Health also confirmed the new infections on Twitter.

Source: Channels TV

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Investors Apprehensive as More Companies Look Set to Exit Nigerian Stock Exchange

Fear of more companies delisting from the Nigerian