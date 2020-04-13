COVID-19: Kano State Govt. to Pay Special Allowances to Health Workers

Dr. Umar Ganduje, Kano state governor, says special allowances are being worked out for doctors and other health workers at the front line of fighting the COVID-19 disease.

The governor gave the indication at a press briefing in Kano confirming the index case of the COVID-19 disease in the state.

He said the package is being worked out as a sign of appreciation for the doctors, nurses and other stakeholders at the Frontline of fighting the COVID-19 disease.

“The packages will soon be announced and I wish to inform you that adequate protective gears have been made available for their uses.”

The governor who confirmed the index case expressed sadness over the development. “After the sample is returned we found out that he is positive while other ones taken are negative.”

Governor gave stern order for contact tracing on the 75-year COVID-19 index who was a former Ambassador of the country to foreign national.

The unnamed former Ambassador was said to have attended marriage ceremonies, last Friday Jummat prayer, was invited to a dinner by a family and also went to a private clinic/diagnostic center when feeling unwell.

“All those who came in contact with him should come forward even as medical teams and security agencies are doing their best in the contact tracing,” said the governor.

He said the patient had traveled from Lagos through Abuja, Kaduna before arriving Kano on the eve of the state border closure on 25th March 2020.

He confirmed that the victim who is currently at the well-fortified Kwarna Darwaki Isolation Center with ventilators and monitoring machines, voluntarily called the state Taskforce on COVID-19, three days ago from where 9 samples were taken and sent to Abuja, which was returned with only the index case testing positive.

He said more samples are being taken for analysis at the newly reactivated COVID-19 testing center at the Mallam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, as there was no need to go to Abuja.

He ordered that henceforth commutters must ensure adequate spacing in their vehicles, especially the tricycles riders who must not carry more than one passenger at a time.

“I urged all to encourage social distancing to forestall the spreader of the disease,” adviced the governor.

He said a meeting will be held with the council of Ulamas on how to ensure social distancing while conducting prayers.

Adding that business will no longer be as usual at the market which has been rowdy despite the crusade on avoidance of large gatherings.

