COVID-19: Kaduna State Govt. Relaxes Curfew Temporarily

Kaduna State Government has temporarily relaxed the restriction of movement which was imposed throughout the state to check the spread of COVID-19.

In a State broadcast, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe said the curfew will be eased from 3 pm on Wednesday to 12 midnight on Thursday.

She explained that the measure is to enable people to stock up on food and other essentials.

According to her, subsequently, the restriction of movement will be lifted every Tuesday and Wednesday. Traders in food and other essentials will open their shops on these two days.

Dr. Balarabe who apologized for the inconveniences the restriction has caused said the decision was taken because of the extraordinary times which was brought about by COVID-19.

She, therefore, appealed to the people of the State to still observe social distancing, avoid crowded places and to also wash their hands regularly.

Source: VON