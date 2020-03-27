COVID-19: Kaduna State Govt. Evacuates 4,562 Almajiris

The Kaduna State government has evacuated about four thousand five hundred and sixty-two (4,562) Almajiris from the State in a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna.

The Commissioner disclosed that the Almajiris were living in an unhealthy condition, as the environment was filthy and congested, hence, the need for the evacuation.

According to her, the children amongst them were returned back to their parents in their different States, saying, they are better protected by their respective parents.

She said the environment in which the Almajiris were residing at Kano road, Kaduna was also demolished especially because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“With over 300 of them living in one environment from different States, if an outbreak of this Coronavirus emerges, it will spread like wildfire. It is our responsibility as government to protect each and every person”.

“In spite the lockdown across the State, our team, alongside security agencies will continue with the evacuation exercise. Any Almijiri caught will be sent back to their respective States”.

“In a proper tsangaya system, the Almajiris are not to exceed 28 in a class but you find more than 50, 80 and 90 children in schools”.

Source: VON