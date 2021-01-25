COVID-19: Joe Biden To Reimpose Travel Ban

January 25, 2021 22

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America will re-impose a COVID-19 travel ban on most non-US citizens who have been in Britain, Brazil, Ireland and much of Europe, a White House official made this known on Sunday, as the new administration increases its pandemic response.

The White House Official said that the US President will on Monday extend the ban to travelers who have recently been to South Africa amid warnings that new, more transmissible coronavirus variants are already establishing themselves in the United States.

The new president last week tightened mask-wearing rules and ordered quarantine for people flying into the United States, as he seeks to tackle the country’s worsening coronavirus crisis.

Biden predicted that the COVID-19 death toll would likely rise from 420,000 to half a million next month — and that drastic action was needed.

“We’re in a national emergency. It’s time we treated it like one,” he said on Thursday.

In his last days in office, Donald Trump announced that a COVID-19 ban on travelers arriving from much of Europe and Brazil would be lifted — but the Biden administration immediately said it would reverse the order due to come into effect on January 26.

BizWatch Nigeria reported that on January 20, 2021, Joe Biden was sworn in a s the 46th President of the United States of America and Kamala Harris made history by emerging the first female Vice–President of US.