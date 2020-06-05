COVID-19: Jigawa State Discharges 1,322 Almajirai

The Jigawa State Government has discharged 1,322 out of 1345 Almajirai repatriated from different northern states from the isolation centre.

Governor Badaru Abubakar disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing in Dutse, the state capital.

According to him, the remaining 23 are part of the 122 that tested positive for the virus but are yet to recover.

“We received 1,345 Almajirai from different states. We isolated them and took good care of them. Now we only have 23 left with us that are still receiving treatment in our COVID 19 isolation centre.

“We intend to enrol all of them in school to learn western education and also we will employ the services of Quranin teachers so that they will not have to leave their homes,” he said.

The governor explained that the state government plans to enrol them in conventional schools in their various communities.

Source: Channels TV