COVID-19: Japan To Suspend 1.63m Moderna Jabs Over Contamination

Japan’s drugmaker Takeda and the Health Ministry revealed on Thursday that they (Japan) will suspend the use of 1.63 million jabs of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reports of contamination in several vials.

Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it had “received reports from several vaccination centres that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials.”

“Upon consultation with the health ministry, we have decided to suspend the use of the vaccine” from three whole batches from Thursday, it added.

The firm said it had informed Moderna and “requested an urgent investigation.” Moderna did not immediately respond.

Takeda did not detail the nature of the contamination but said it had not so far received any reports of health concerns arising from affected doses.

Contaminants were seen inside vials from one of the three batches, but officials suspended the use of vials from the two others as a precaution, said top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato.

“We have not received reports of health problems stemming from the foreign object,” he told reporters.

“But we are asking people to consult their physicians if they experience any abnormality.”

Japanese media said the three batches were all produced in Spain at the same time.