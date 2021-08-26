fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsINTERNATIONALNEWS

COVID-19: Japan To Suspend 1.63m Moderna Jabs Over Contamination

August 26, 20210120
COVID-19: Japan To Suspend 1.63m Moderna Jabs Over Contamination

Japan’s drugmaker Takeda and the Health Ministry revealed on Thursday that they (Japan) will suspend the use of 1.63 million jabs of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reports of contamination in several vials.

Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it had “received reports from several vaccination centres that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials.”

“Upon consultation with the health ministry, we have decided to suspend the use of the vaccine” from three whole batches from Thursday, it added.

The firm said it had informed Moderna and “requested an urgent investigation.” Moderna did not immediately respond.

READ ALSO: NDA Attack Might Have Been Political – Garba Shehu

Takeda did not detail the nature of the contamination but said it had not so far received any reports of health concerns arising from affected doses.

Contaminants were seen inside vials from one of the three batches, but officials suspended the use of vials from the two others as a precaution, said top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato.

“We have not received reports of health problems stemming from the foreign object,” he told reporters.

“But we are asking people to consult their physicians if they experience any abnormality.”

Japanese media said the three batches were all produced in Spain at the same time.

About Author

COVID-19: Japan To Suspend 1.63m Moderna Jabs Over Contamination
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 10, 20140166

Nigerian Insurance Industry Projected To Grow By 7.5% Annually

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian insurance industry is expected to grow at an average rate of 7.5 per cent per annum between 2014 and 2018, according to an American market research
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOWER & ENERGY
May 9, 20130139

NNPC Refutes Poor Power Supply Claim By Ministry of Power

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, has said that gas supply constraint has been responsible for inability to wheel available generation to the grid
Read More
June 9, 20154121

HSBC Bank Cuts Down 25, 000 Jobs Worldwide

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram One of the largest banking and financial services organisations, HSBC is to cut up to 25,000 jobs around the world – including as many as 8,000 in the UK –
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.