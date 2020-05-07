COVID-19: ISF Donates PPE to Media Houses in Katsina

In a bid to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Katsina State, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Island Survive Foundation (ISF), has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to media houses across the state.

The PPE, which was donated to the managements of Companion FM, Katsina State Television Authority, State Radio, and Vision FM, included hand sanitizers, masks, hand gloves, antiseptic soap, and water containers.

The Founder of the NGO, Dr. Muhammadu Tanimu, while distributing the items to the media outfits, said the organization had distributed the same items to the state commands of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

He explained that the gesture was part of the organization’s efforts at supporting the federal and state governments’ ongoing war against the global health crisis that is ravaging the country.

Tanimu reiterated that aside from the PPE distributed to media houses, the foundation had also distributed foodstuffs to the vulnerable in order to ease their sufferings during this trying period.

He said: “Island Survive Foundation has also organised a series of enlightenment campaign to the masses on the dangers and symptoms of Covid-19 and measures to be taken against contracting the deadly virus.”

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting media houses, the General Manager of Katsina State Radio, Alhaji Sani Kabomo, commended the organization for the humanitarian gesture, saying it would go a long way in curbing the spread of the infectious disease in the state.

Source: THISDAY