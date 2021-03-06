COVID-19 Is Not Our Business In Kogi State – Yahaya Bello

March 6, 2021 133

The Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello has declared his unwillingness to take the COVID-19 vaccine, stating that the disease has no business with his state.

He said this in an interview on Channels TV, adding that he was hale and hearty.

Bello’s rejection of the vaccine can be traced back to his scepticism of any case of COVID-19 in Kogi State or in the country in general.

On March 25, in a Facebook video, Bello had said that the “noise” about COVID-19 was for “political, economic, financial, [or] material gain”.

Expressing his disbelief in the existence of the disease in 2020, he said, “Nothing kills faster like fear, people should not accept cut and paste. COVID-19 is only out to create a fear, panic, pandemic, It is a disease created to reduce and shorten the lifespan of the people.”

In his interview on Channels TV, Bello described COVID-19 as “a minute aspect of what we are treating or handling in Kogi State.

The governor said, “COVID-19 is not our business in Kogi State. We have more pertinent issues and more pertinent matters that we are attending to in Kogi State. Insecurity we met, we’ve tackled it and several others. Disunity we met on ground and we have united Kogi State today not COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is just a minute aspect of what we are treating or handling in Kogi State; there have been outbreaks of Lassa Fever and Yellow Fever and those were handled without making noise about it.

“Mr President is the leader of this country. I respect him so high; all of us respect him so much. We love him and he is leading by example. If he needs to take the vaccines and he takes it, it is a welcome development.

“As far as I am concerned, I as a person, I don’t need to take vaccines. There is nothing wrong with me, I am hale and hearty. I am 100 per cent healthy…I won’t take any vaccine.”