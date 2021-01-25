COVID-19: I Have Contacted Some Vaccine Manufacturers – Sanwo-Olu

January 25, 2021 15

The Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that he has been in contact with some vaccine manufacturers.

He stated this on Sunday Politics aired on Channels TV, saying that the state does not need to vaccinate 20 or 22 million residents of the state.

He said, “It is important for me to make this. We don’t have to vaccinate the 20 or 22 million population that we have. The plan is to ensure that there is a herd immunity and that typically speaks about 50 to 60 percent of your population, that is the kind of target that you really meet.”

Sanwo-Olu said that he had contacted some major manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines.

The governor mentioned names of big pharmaceuticals like Johnson and Johnson and Moderna.

He said, “We have started a conversation with some of the vaccine manufacturers. Pfizer for example, I have made contact with them, Johnson and Johnson are not out yet, we have written to Moderna.”

On how the state would finance the procurement of the vaccines, he said,

“The conversations are still at various levels. We are speaking with the organised private sector so they can help us raise some of the finance that is required.

“We have our friends in the private sector who are saying to us that they understand this is a public health issue, but we also can work with you. The citizens are your citizens, but they also are our staff.”