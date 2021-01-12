COVID-19: High Number Of Civil Servants Test Positive

January 12, 2021 17

The Lagos State Government says that more and more civil servants test positive for coronavirus, causing it to revisit the dates when officers are to show up at work.

In a statement issued by the Head of Service Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the government noted its “deep concern”.

Muri-Okunola stated that Accounting Officers are tasked with creating new rosters that will help contain the spread of the disease.

He said that the roster should be prepared so that an officer appears at work “at most twice a month”.

He said, “I wish to note with deep concern the spate at which Officers are testing positive to COVID 19 and hereby enjoins all Accounting Officers to come up with Duty Rosters to stem the outbreak in your respective MDAs.

“The roster should be prepared with an Officer having to report for duty at most (one week) twice a month.

“Please note that this directive is without prejudice to existing directives and only reinforces same which are in effect and compliance abysmal. Be Responsible. Be Responsive. Be Safe.”