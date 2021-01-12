fbpx
COVID-19: High Number Of Civil Servants Test Positive

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER

COVID-19: High Number Of Civil Servants Test Positive

January 12, 2021017
COVID-19: High Number Of Civil Servants Test Positive

The Lagos State Government says that more and more civil servants test positive for coronavirus, causing it to revisit the dates when officers are to show up at work.

In a statement issued by the Head of Service Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the government noted its “deep concern”.

Muri-Okunola stated that Accounting Officers are tasked with creating new rosters that will help contain the spread of the disease.

He said that the roster should be prepared so that an officer appears at work “at most twice a month”.

READ ALSO: FG Threatens To Suspend Train Services Over Breach Of COVID-19 Protocol

He said, “I wish to note with deep concern the spate at which Officers are testing positive to COVID 19 and hereby enjoins all Accounting Officers to come up with Duty Rosters to stem the outbreak in your respective MDAs.

“The roster should be prepared with an Officer having to report for duty at most (one week) twice a month.

“Please note that this directive is without prejudice to existing directives and only reinforces same which are in effect and compliance abysmal. Be Responsible. Be Responsive. Be Safe.”

Related tags :

About Author

COVID-19: High Number Of Civil Servants Test Positive
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
April 23, 2013028

BPP Saves N420bn for FG in 15 months

Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) has generated over N420 billion in contract sums as savings to the coffers of the Federal Government in the past 15 months. The Director General of BPP, Engineer Eme
Read More
November 1, 2014022

APC Cautions PDP Against Moves To Reconvene House

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the Federal Government to desist from compelling members of the House of Representatives to sign a paper seeking to reconvene the House ahead
Read More
[ MAIN ]MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWS
July 16, 2013024

Glo Pays Rent to Subscribers

Subscribers on the Glo network will receive monthly fee from the telecomm company for giving shelter to their Glo SIMs in a new campaign tagged ‘phonelord’. Speaking at the unveiling, Globacom’s Coord
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon