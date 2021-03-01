fbpx
COVID-19 Has Given Nigeria Opportunity To Build Resilient Economy – Emefiele

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 Has Given Nigeria Opportunity To Build Resilient Economy – Emefiele

March 1, 2021016
COVID-19 Has Given Nigeria Opportunity To Build Resilient Economy - Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said that the pandemic has given the country an opportunity to create a resilient economy.

Emefiele said this at the Bankers’ Committee conference in Lagos, adding that Nigeria must build positive momentum in 2021.

The Nigerian economy exited a recession with a slight growth rate of 0.11 percent, despite the impact of the pandemic.

Emefiele said, “Fiscal and monetary policy could boost Nigeria’s recovery prospects. It is therefore imperative that we do all we can in 2021 to ensure that we build on the positive momentum and strengthen our efforts at stimulating growth.

READ ALSO: French Agency, MAN Offer $81 Million For Clean Energy Development

“These measures are essential if we are to return our economy to a sustainable growth path while reducing our exposure to volatility in commodity prices.

“Over the next three years, we will continue to encourage the banking sector to increase its loans to the agriculture sector from 4 percent to 10 percent by 2024. We are also pursuing an in-depth restructuring of the Nigeria Commodities Exchange Board in order to improve access to finance as well as productivity for stakeholders in the agriculture sector.

“COVID-19 has brought on several challenges to our economy, it also offers a unique opportunity for us to build a more resilient economy in 2021 that is better able to contain external shocks whilst supporting growth and wealth creation in key sectors of our economy.”

About Author

COVID-19 Has Given Nigeria Opportunity To Build Resilient Economy – Emefiele
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 26, 2014044

Port Operators Condemn PAAR, Call For Return Of Service Providers

As pressure continues to mount in the nation’s port system over the alleged failure of the Nigeria Customs Service to issue the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) on time, freight forwarders h
Read More
November 21, 2014036

FIFA Set To Review World Cup Corruption Report

World football governing body, FIFA, has decided to further review the 2018 and 2022 World Cup corruption investigation, putting the status of hosts Russia and Qatar back in question. The head of FIFA
Read More
October 17, 2013052

Real Madrid: Ronaldo Costs More Than Bale

Florentino Perez,President of Spanish club, Real Madrid has revealed that Gareth Bale may not be the world’s most expensive player, claiming the club paid more for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spanish leagu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.