COVID-19: GTCO Threatens To Cut Salary Of Unvaccinated Workers

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has threatened to reduce the salary of any of its workers that refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccines.

The company, in an internal memo sighted by Daily Trust, said it won’t allow unvaccinated workers to have access to its premisses

The company gave its workers across the country September 30, 2021 deadline to get vaccinated or face work restrictions and a salary cut.

The memo read in part, “Please be informed that starting October 2021, any staff that fails to comply will no longer be allowed into the bank’s premises and may be placed on half salary.”

“To this end, all staff have been mandated to ensure they receive their vaccines in their various locations on or before 30th of September 2021.”

GTCO management noted that the administration of the first dose of Moderna for unvaccinated persons and the second dose of AstraZeneca for those who have received their first doses is still ongoing nationwide.