COVID-19: Greece Donates 1m Doses Of J&J Vaccine To Nigeria

In a bid to support the Federal Government (FG) in ensuring total vaccination and protection, Greece donated about 1 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria.

Nikolaos Dendias, Greece’s Minister of Foreign Affairs announced this while meeting with Geoffery Onyeama, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and other Nigerian Government officials on Monday.

Partnership

Dendias said Nigeria and Greece have enjoyed a favourable bond over the years and that his country (Greece) was even willing to expand the relationship. He also explained that such an expansion would culminate in the signing of Memoranda of Understanding on various issues affecting both countries.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister said Nigeria has enjoyed a smooth partnership with Greece in the area of defence.

He said FG is willing to expand its partnership with Greece, especially in the areas of agriculture and infrastructure.