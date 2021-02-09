fbpx
COVID-19: Govt Bans 100 Defaulters From Travelling

February 9, 2021029
COVID-19: Nigeria Records Twenty Three Deaths

The Federal Government has placed a travel restriction on 100 passengers for flouting COVID-19 directives.

This travel ban was announced by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The public notice signed by the Chairman of PTF, Boss Mustache, stated that the affected passengers failed to carry out a compulsory post- arrival COVID-19 test.

The PTF also released the passport details of the defaulters, stating that they had been restricted from travelling for six months.

READ ALSO: BUA Denies CACOVID Claims, Publishes $3.45million Receipt For Vaccine Procurement

“Presidential Task Force sanctions 100 passports in Second Batch of those who failed to comply with the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 Test. PENALTY: six-month travel restriction from February 5 to July 30, 2021,” it tweeted.

In the list containing the passport number of the defaulters, it added, “The Federal Government is placing travel restrictions on the following passports due to non-compliance with the mandatory day and post-arrival COVID-19 test.”

The PTF said the defaulting passengers had been notified and would be prevented from travelling out of the country during the period.

The list of passport numbers of the defaulters can be found below:

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

