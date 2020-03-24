COVID 19: Gombe Suspends Schools, Enforces Social Distancing

The Gombe State Government has directed that all schools across the state should be shut down from Tuesday, March 24, 2020, until further notice, in accordance with the directives by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID 19.

In a statewide broadcast on the Coronavirus, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya said congregations for ceremonies, religious and other social activities should be limited and not exceed the 50-person maximum as advised by the committee.

Governor Yahaya said it would constitute a 21-man Task Force to be headed by a renowned Professor of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Prof. Idris Mohammed, to immediately review and continuously monitor the situation in the state.

He called on all residents of the state to join hands with the government to cement the bond of unity and brotherhood amongst, so as to galvanize forces against what he referred to as global pandemic.

“While assuring you of government’s effort and commitment to fight the coronavirus disease, I must appeal to the general public to complement government’s effort in the fight against the dreaded disease irrespective of different shades of opinion or position.

Experience has shown that Corona Virus disease is no respecter of color, creed, religion, size or level of development of any nation,” Governor Yahaya said.

Public Sensitisation

The Gombe State Governor said his government had always taken the health of its people as a serious business, with the release of funds to the Ministry of Health in order to facilitate public sensitization on preventive measures against the disease.

He said his government had also increased surveillance activities for early detection of potential cases and ensure that medical supplies and equipment were available and ready for use in the event of the occurrence of the disease in our state.

Governor Yahaya said the threat of COVID-19 was real and imminent; hence the public in Gombe should be prepared to ensure that no community transmission of the disease was allowed to happen.

“It is going to be difficult, but not impossible. Evidence has shown that preventive measures slow down the transmission rate.

These measures range from simple practices such as frequent and regular washing of hands with soap and water or sanitizers, and keeping a distance of a meter and a half away from people who are coughing, to far-reaching measures such as banning larger gatherings and complete lockdown of cities and borders,” Governor Yahaya said.

He said the government would continue to review the situation in the next two weeks and might make tough decisions where and when necessary.

He called for support from all residents of Gombe State, “Both government and individuals have a role to play in this great fight.

You have a role to play as a health care worker, Traditional Ruler, Religious leader, Politician and a member of the Community. The fight against this pandemic is a collective responsibility.”

Source: VON