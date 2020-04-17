COVID-19: Gombe State Governor Commissions 1 Treatment, 2 Isolation Centres

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has commissioned one treatment and two isolation centres in the state.

Speaking with journalists after commissioning the Isolation Centre in Kwadon, Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the State, the Governor Yahaya said the facilities were put up for eventualities, in case people come up with the Coronavirus infection.

The Governor said his government had put in place measures before now and was still willing to take more measures to ensure that the state was kept safe.

“You must have observed that it is really very difficult to lock down completely. A lot of places especially outside the urban centres, a lot of people do not obey instructions and as a result, people tend to come into the state,’’.

Governor Yahaya also said his administration has established a robust structure by which it will observe, survey and supervise people who illegally come into the state by identifying and isolating them.

“We have put up all these facilities so that we shall be able to do all the management processes within the boundaries of the state. We have committed over 500 million naira besides the structures being commissioned but no amount is too much to put on the people and we are ready to spend even more,” the Governor said.

Procurement and establishment of treatment centres

Yahaya also said a lot of progress had been made in the procurement of the Polymerase Chain Reaction, PCR, Testing Machines, which is now being awaited for delivery.

Source: VON