COVID-19: Gombe State Government Announces Curfew, Bans Gatherings

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has issued an Executive Order imposing dusk to dawn curfew across the State, from 6 pm to 7 am with effect from 6 pm on Thursday, April 23, 2020, except for essential services that are vital for the good governance of the State.

In a state broadcast to the people, following the emergence of the Coronavirus cases in Gombe State, Governor Yahaya suspended all markets and business activities involving the interaction of more than two persons, with the exception of essential food and medical supplies.

The Executive Order also covers the suspension of all congregational activities for social, cultural, and religious purposes, regardless of the number of persons in a gathering, while all Intra-state transportation from one local government area to another was equally suspended, with the closure of all motor parks across the State.

The Gombe State Executive Order has equally closed all Tsangaya schools across the state and that necessary steps would be taken to ensure the safe return of all Almajirai from other states back to their respective states of origin.

Governor Yahaya said security agencies had been directed to ensure compliance with the executive order.

“A special compliance taskforce has been constituted to oversee the enforcement of these directives with active representation from security agencies, traditional leaders, religious leaders, the Red Cross, Boys Brigade, Hisbah, Yan-Agajis, local vigilante groups, youth groups and other volunteers under the supervision of their respective Local Government Secretaries. I, therefore, call for your maximum support and cooperation in order to ensure the success of this endeavour,” the Gombe State Governor said.

He urged the public to adopt the use of face masks and other preventive measures like regular handwashing with soap, use of hand sanitizer, social distancing, and voluntary self-isolation, in line with standard safety guidelines.

“We shall also embark on widespread environmental fumigation in order to sanitize and disinfect all high-risk public areas,” said Governor Yahaya.

Economic Consequences

Mindful of the economic consequences that the measures would have on the people, Governor Yahaya said his government was putting up palliative measures to cushion the economic effects of COVID-19.

“In this regard, we shall set up a Palliative Committee under the chairmanship of His Royal Highness the Emir of Gombe in order to oversee the organization and distribution of relief materials to the people during this period,” he said.

The Gombe State Governor called on the surveillance team to redouble efforts to trace all contacts of the confirmed cases and take appropriate actions as provided in the COVID-19 management guidelines.

He said the State Taskforce on COVID-19 would be providing regular updates through daily briefings to the residents of the state, while the government continuously review the situation and take all the necessary steps at the right time.

Source: VON