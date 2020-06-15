COVID-19: Gombe Records Highest Daily Infections as Nation’s Total Figure Crosses 16,000

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpassed 16,000 on Sunday as Gombe State had the highest number of infections – 73 – for the day.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a late-night tweet on its official handle where it added that the country had 403 new cases of the virus.

According to the agency, Lagos State trails Gombe in reported cases for the day with 68 new infections, followed by Kano State where 46 more people got the virus.

Other states with new COVID-19 cases are: Edo (36); FCT (35); Nasarawa (31); Kaduna (17); Oyo (16); Abia (15) and Delta (13).

A further breakdown of the latest figures from the Federal Government agency showed that they were new cases of the disease in the following states: Borno (13); Plateau (8); Niger (7); Rivers (7); Enugu (6); Ogun (6); Kebbi (3); Ondo (1); Anambra (1) and Imo (1).

The latest figures bring the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the West African country to 16,085 with 5,220 discharged.

Of the number of persons infected, 420 have died, according to the NCDC.

Global Outlook

In a tally from official sources compiled by AFP, 431,193 people, globally, have died from the virus as at 1900 GMT on Sunday.

Not less than 7,848,160 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,534,200 are considered recovered.

The figures, using data taken by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.