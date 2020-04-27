COVID-19: Global Figure Rises above 3 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases across the world is now over three million, according to Worldometer, a website which provides real-time updates on the disease situation.

As of 11:20am on Monday morning, the world recorded a total number of 3,006,113 COVID-19 cases.

Although, 883,216 patients have recovered, representing 29% of the total figure, 207,265 persons have died, representing 7% death rate.

The US remains the worst hit with 987,322 confirmed cases. While 118,781 patients have recovered, 55,415 persons have died from the disease in the country.

The country is followed by Spain with 226,629 cases; Italy with 197,675 cases; France with 162,100 cases; and Germany with 157,770 cases.

Yemen and Saint Pierre Miquelon are the least hit with one case each.

On Sunday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, said more than 30,000 COVID-19 caseshave been confirmed in the region.

It said the region has a total of 30,125 cases of COVID-19, while 1,326 deaths have been recorded.

According to the breakdown, which also featured figures from the eastern Mediterranean region, South Africa had the highest figure with 4,361 cases, followed by Egypt with 4,092 cases, and Morocco with 3,889 cases.

Nigeria has recorded a total of 1,273 cases out of which 239 patients have recovered while 40 persons have died.

