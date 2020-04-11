COVID-19: Global Death Figure Rises above 100,000

The total number of deaths recorded from COVID-19 globally has exceeded 100,000.

As of Friday evening, the total casualty figure stood at 101,762, according to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time updates on the disease situation globally.

According to the update as at 7:09 pm, 1,680,527 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been recorded, with more than 370,000 recoveries worldwide.

Italy, US and the Spain recorded the three top highest deaths figures with 18,849, 18,034 and 15,970 casualties, respectively. Also, Yemen, Saint Pierre Miquelon and Timor-Leste recorded the lowest number of active cases, with one case each.

US has the highest figure on coronavirus tests conducted so far, with 2,489,786 people already tested.

In a statement issued on Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, highlighted five key areas the organisation has been working on to bring the situation under control, including working with countries to limit the spread of the virus; providing accurate information, and ensuring supply of medical equipment for frontline health workers.

“So far, we’ve shipped more than 2 million items of personal protective equipment to 133 countries, and we’re preparing to ship another 2 million items in the coming weeks. We’ve sent more than 1 million diagnostic tests to 126 countries, in all regions, and we’re sourcing more. But we know much more is needed. This is not enough. So we’re working with the International Chamber of Commerce, the World Economic Forum and others in the private sector to ramp up the production and distribution of essential medical supplies,” he said.

