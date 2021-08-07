COVID-19: Global Aviation Sector Suffers $189 billion Revenue Loss – IATA

August 7, 2021 73

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has stated that the aviation industry recorded a 69 percent revenue decline totaling $189 billion in 2020, making it the worst year for the sector globally.

This was released in IATA’s world air transport statistics (WATS) recent report.

IATA blamed the COVID-19 pandemic as the cause of the poor performance of global air transport.

“1.8 billion passengers flew in 2020, a decrease of 60.2% compared to the 4.5 billion who flew in 2019,” part of the report reads.

“Industry-wide air travel demand (measured in revenue passenger-kilometers, or RPKs) dropped by 65.9% year-on-year.

“Total industry passenger revenues fell by 69% to $189 billion in 2020, and net losses were $126.4 billion in total.

“The decline in air passengers transported in 2020 was the largest recorded since global RPKs started being tracked around 1950.”

IATA noted that the African continent was the third most affected in terms of loss of passenger traffic which stood at 68.5 percent; airlines carried a total number of 34.3 million passengers in the continent – down by 65.7 percent compared to 2019.

In his reaction to the sector’s loss, the Director-General of IATA, Willie Walsh, stated: “2020 was a year that we’d all like to forget. But analyzing the performance statistics for the year reveals an amazing story of perseverance.

“Many governments recognized aviation’s critical contributions and provided financial lifelines and other forms of support. But it was the rapid actions by airlines and the commitment of our people that saw the airline industry through the most difficult year in its history.”

The report also revealed that air cargo was “the bright spot in air transport for 2020” this was occasioned by the movement of medical supplies such as; vaccines, personal protective equipment (PPE) and vital medical supplies.

IATA had predicted that “airlines will still be financially fragile in 2021. Passenger revenues will be more than one-third smaller than in 2019. And airlines are expected to lose about $5 for every passenger carried.

“Although losses will be significantly reduced in 2021 from 2020 levels, the industry’s recovery is expected to be long and challenging”.

It noted that Africa’s profits will slump to $1.7 billion this year, while globally, profits will fall to $38.7 billion this year.