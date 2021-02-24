fbpx
COVID-19: Ghana Receives 600,000 COVAX Vaccines

February 24, 2021057
Nigeria Adds To Its COVID-19 Vaccine Reserve

Ghana on Wednesday received the first shipment of AstraZeneca/ Oxford COVID-19 vaccines aka COVAX vaccines.

The 600,000 COVAX Vaccines represent part of the first set of COVID vaccines that were being shipped to several low and middle-income countries, a joint statement by UNICEF Representative in Ghana, Anne-Claire Dufay, and WHO Representative to Ghana, Dr. Francis Kasolo, stated.

COVAX is one of three pillars of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, which was launched in April by the World Health Organisation, the European Commission, and France in response to this pandemic.

The consortium brought together governments, global health organisations, manufacturers, scientists, the private sector, civil society, and philanthropy, with the aim of providing innovative and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines.

“It is the only truly global solution to this pandemic because it is the only effort to ensure that people in all corners of the world will get access to COVID-19 vaccines once they are available, regardless of their wealth,” the stakeholders said.

It stated,  “After a year of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 80,700 Ghanaians getting infected with the virus and over 580 lost lives, the path to recovery for the people of Ghana can finally begin.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC Approves Oxford/AstraZeneca Vaccine For Nigeria

“This is a momentous occasion, as the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines into Ghana is critical in bringing the pandemic to an end. The only way out of this crisis is to ensure that vaccinations are available for all. We thank all partners that are supporting the COVAX Facility to deliver safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to all countries quickly and fairly.

“These 600,000 COVAX vaccines are part of an initial tranche of deliveries of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine licensed to the Serum Institute of India, which represent part of the first wave of COVID vaccines headed to several low and middle-income countries.

“The shipments also represent the beginning of what should be the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history. The COVAX Facility plans to deliver close to two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year. This is an unprecedented global effort to make sure all citizens have access to vaccines.

“We are pleased that Ghana has become the first country to receive the COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility.”

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

