COVID-19: ‘Get Vaccinated, Fourth Wave Is Over’ – Abayomi

January 23, 20220187
Lagos state government has announced the end of the COVID-19 fourth wave which was triggered by the Omicron variant.

Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos State’s Commissioner for Health while speaking to Channels TV disclosed that the state government is focused on vaccinating more of its citizens.

“We are now out of the fourth wave, we don’t know what will happen next,” he said. “But we want to be prepared and the State Governor has said that we need to hit certain targets this year, so we are going to go back to the drawing board, because there’s a little bit of vaccine hesitancy in Lagos.

“We really need to look at how to encourage Lagosians to accommodate taking these vaccines. We know that vaccines are effective in terms of reducing your vulnerability to severe illness from COVID.

“It doesn’t so much protect you from Covid but it protects you from getting extremely unwell or even dying and that’s exactly what we want in Lagos: we don’t want people to get sick and die. You can catch a cold or Covid, but we want you to recover.

“In this fourth wave, most people were managed at home, because the Omicron variant didn’t seem to affect the lungs as badly as the Delta variant.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

