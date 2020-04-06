COVID-19: Gas Company Donates Isolation Centre to Benue State Government

A 200 capacity bed isolation centre has been donated by a private oil and gas company to Benue State Government in North-Central Nigeria in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Mrs Ngunan Adingi announced this while briefing Journalists at the end of a joint meeting of the COVID-19 Committee, the state Executive and Security Council.

The 200-bed isolation facility is to be put ready to use between five and ten days.

“We are fortunate to get an organization that is willing to donate a 200-bed isolation centre. The team should be arriving in Benue State today” says Mrs Adingi.

The Commissioner said the state had gotten other forms of assistance from good spirited individuals and corporate organizations.

In particular, she acknowledged the receipt of 28.5 million Naira from UBA and one million Naira each from the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mike Aondoakaa, SAN and Benue Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

The Commissioner also noted an offer from the Stallion Group of Companies to supply free bags of rice and fish to feed the less privileged families in the state.

She expressed the government’s concern about the influx of Cameroonian refugees into the state and urged the federal government to take steps to halt the influx.

Mrs Adingi maintained the government’s determination to set up a task force at entry points into the state consisting of the Police, Civil Defence, the state Vigilante Group and youths to halt illegal entries into the state.

She announced approval for the release of an additional one hundred million Naira to the state COVID-19 Committee to carry out its assiduous tasks.

Source: VON