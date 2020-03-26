COVID-19: Fumigation of Presidential Villa Commences after Kyari Tests Positive

The Presidency Thursday in Abuja commenced the fumigation of the Presidential Villa following the outcome of the COVID-19 test conducted on the Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, which turned out to be positive on Monday.

Since Thursday morning, every part of the State House including the office of the chief of staff is being sprayed with disinfectant.

This came as some staff in the office of the chief of staff who have been in self-isolation since Tuesday when their boss tested positive are yet to be tested and currently lamenting their continuous stay in isolation.

Fumigation experts arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 9.30 am on Thursday and commenced intensive fumigation of all the offices and environs of the Villa.

At about 11.15am Thursday, the fumigation experts were already in the main building housing the offices of President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the floors, corridors and major pathways leading to his office.

They were said to be dressed in white outfits with masks and other protective materials.

A source said, “These people are not from the Villa. They came from outside, from the town (Abuja city). They are dressed in complete white overalls, masked and wear other protective gear.

“The dressing is similar to how the National Centre for Disease Control people wear their protective gear.”

Source: THISDAY