COVID-19: Fumigation of Markets Commences in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has commenced fumigating all markets across the state in an effort to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

This follows the closure of all markets with the exemption of those selling food items and medicals on the orders on the orders of the state governor, Mr. Nasir El-Rufai.

After enforcing the closure of all shops that deal with non-essential stuff, officials of the state Market Development Agency with other taskforce team members began the exercise on Wednesday.

The fumigation of the markets kicked off with Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Market in the state capital.

Governor El-Rufai visited the market to monitor compliance with the earlier directive that all shops that deal with non-essential stuff must be closed to protect people against COVID-19.

