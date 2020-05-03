COVID-19.: Fourteen Additional Almajiri Children from Kano Test Positive in Kaduna

Fourteen of the almajiri children who were sent to Kaduna from Kano state have tested positive for COVID-19.

Amina Baloni, commissioner of health in Kaduna, broke the news on Saturday evening. Last week, Baloni had announced that 16 almajiri kids from Kano tested positive for the disease in Kaduna.

On Saturday, she said the figure of positive almajiri kids may rise as more test results were being awaited.

She said in other to prevent the spread of the disease, all the almajiri children from Kano were kept in one location in order for them not to mingle with people.

Baloni said the installation of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine had commenced at the Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital at Tudun Wada area of the state capital.

When accredited by the NCDC, the machine used for clinical research will increase to three, the number of COVID-19 testing laboratories activated in Kaduna during this pandemic.

“The Standing Committee commended the people of Kaduna State for their sacrifice and cooperation in enduring Quarantine Orders that are designed to protect citizens from Covid-19, prevent the spread of the virus from other states and avert the nightmare of community transmission,” she said in a statement.

She called on the people to report anyone who sneaks into the state so that health officials can take swift action.

Earlier in the day, Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi, had announced that six almajiri children from Kano had tested positive for the disease.

Source: The Cable