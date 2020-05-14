COVID-19: Firms Donate ₦641 million to Kaduna State Government

Kaduna State government has expressed gratitude to individuals, firms and agencies that have donated cash amounting to ₦641 million to its COVID-19 fund.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye disclosed this in Kaduna.

Adekeye, however, noted that some donors made contribution both in cash and in-kind, adding that, cash donations of ₦641m have been credited to the COVID-19 account.

According to him, Governor Nasir El-Rufai welcomed the positive disposition of its partners and the State government has received them with immense gratitude.

El Rufai expressed delight by the pledges of medical equipment to support health sector resilience.

‘’As we invest in the construction of more treatment facilities and other initiatives in the health sector, we are confident of the support of our private sector and development partners”.

“We thank CACOVID and the private sector alliance for the unprecedented deliveries of food to our warehouses to support the low-income, poor and vulnerable persons in the State”.

“Other firms have made direct donations of cash, food items, and other materials. We do not take this support for granted”.

“Government has also acknowledged donations of political appointees and all public servants in Kaduna State to the fund,” he said.

According to the Spokesman, the State National Assembly Caucus and the Honourable Members of the State House of Assembly also made contributions to the COVID-19 to the fund.

BUA Group, United Bank for Africa(UBA), Bank of Industry, Nigerian Breweries and others have made cash donations, adding that Dangote Foundation, Flour Mills, Olam and Nestle also provided support in kind.

“The State government is delighted by the many pledges it has received for medical equipment to strengthen the resilience of its health sector to respond to this and future public health emergencies”.

Source: VON