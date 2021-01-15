COVID-19: Finally China Grants Passage To WHO Scientists To Trace Origin

A team of scientists from the World Health Organisation (WHO) have finally arrived Wuhan, China, on an investigative visit to trace the origin of COVID-19.
This comes after a disagreement between WHO and Chinese authorities over delay regarding the investigative visit.
The WHO investigative team arrived Wuhan on Thursday, and have been tested for COVID-19; they are expected to embark on a two-week quarantine but will begin their research while in isolation.
China had first reported the virus to WHO on December 31, 2019, with its origin stated as Wuhan, a commercial city in the country.
On Thursday over 1.9 million deaths relating to COVID-19 have been recorded globally.
