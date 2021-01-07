January 7, 2021 23

Federal Government has announced there will be consequences for government officials and Very Important Personalities (VIPs) that disobey travel protocols.

In a Twitter video analyzed by BizWatch Nigeria, posted by the Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, vowed to clamp down on officials for failing to obey travel protocols including undergoing compulsory COVID-19 tests after returning into the country.

“We want to change people’s behaviour. We have shown that we are going to do it. We have done it and we will continue to do it every week until things change. It is not like we want to punish people but if you continue to put our country at risk, we will take action,” he said.

“Next week, we will publish another 100, subsequent weeks, we will continue to publish until we see an improvement in terms of the compliance. So, whether you are a VIP, whether you are a government official, whether you are in a leadership position, if you do not follow the travel protocols, there will be repercussions.

READ ALSO: FG Imposes Travel Ban on 100 Travellers, See Full List

“We do not publish names because the essence of doing the entire exercise is to force people to comply with our protocols.”

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that the FG had released the passport details of 100 travellers that failed to undergo COVID-19 tests after returning to Nigeria.

The FG has also placed a travel restriction on the passport holders for six months from January 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021.