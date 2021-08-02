COVID-19: FG To Receive 4.8m Jabs Of Moderna On Monday

The Federal Government (FG) will on Monday receive about 4.8 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) said on Sunday.
Dr Faisal Shuaib, NPHCDA Executive Director/ CEO in a memo issued to journalists in Abuja, said the shipment is a donation from the American government.
The shipment which is expected on Monday will be the largest of vaccines received since the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign started in March 2021.
Nigeria has run out of COVID-19 vaccines after an initial four million doses of AstraZeneca, received from the COVAX facility were utilized three weeks ago.
