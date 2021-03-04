COVID-19: FG To Provide 10 ICU Beds To All States – Health Minister

March 4, 2021 107

Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health has revealed that the Federal Government plans to provide 10 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds to the 36 states of the Federation, as part of the strategies to provide a critical response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Dr. Osagie Ehanire gave an assurance that the focus on COVID-19 prevention and treatment would not wipe out the maintenance of normal routine vaccination.

He made the disclosure on Thursday in continuation of the series of presidential briefings coordinated by the Communications Team at the State House in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This edition of the meeting focused on the health sector and plans for the smooth roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines received recently by the government.

